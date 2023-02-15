Amaze World Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33.98 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $33.98 million and $30,299.51 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00429306 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.52 or 0.28438014 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

