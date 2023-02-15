Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 1.8 %

AAMC stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

