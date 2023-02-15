Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,089,988 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,089,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,620,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TELUS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeno Research LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 382,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TELUS by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 734,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,363,000 after buying an additional 327,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,699,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,421,000 after buying an additional 209,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

