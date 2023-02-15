Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 452,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Lakeland Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $16,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 610,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. 3,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

