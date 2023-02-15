Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Alpine Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REVEW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 29,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,092. Alpine Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

