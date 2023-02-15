Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) PT Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ASTL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
