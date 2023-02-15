Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) PT Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of ASTL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,608,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,408,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

