Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 832,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

