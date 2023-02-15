Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.56

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 65328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37.
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
