Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $917.41 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.79. 1,889,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,425. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.50.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.