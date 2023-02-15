Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $87.79, but opened at $81.53. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $80.22, with a volume of 1,411,531 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $265,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 8.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

