Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 9.9 %

AKAM stock traded down $8.68 on Wednesday, reaching $79.11. 2,390,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,696. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,263.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,151 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 52,519 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,423 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,189.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,824 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 77,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

