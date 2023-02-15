Airbnb’s (ABNB) “Peer Perform” Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $15.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.18. 12,054,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,213. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.24. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,420,426. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after buying an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,246,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after buying an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.