Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.63.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $191.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,420,426. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

