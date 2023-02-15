Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $15.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,054,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,213. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,420,426. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $95,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

