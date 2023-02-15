Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.63.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $977,552,132.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $977,552,132.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,636 shares of company stock worth $30,420,426. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

