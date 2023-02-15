Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 317,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,420,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

