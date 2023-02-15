Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.63.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 317,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,420,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

