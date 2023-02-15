Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $191.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $101,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,636 shares of company stock worth $30,420,426. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 175.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

