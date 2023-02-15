Air Canada (AC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$22.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market cap of C$8.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.48. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$25.98.

AC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.54.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at C$740,675.05. In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at C$2,463,734.55. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,675.05.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

