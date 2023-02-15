Aidi Finance (BSC) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $7,628.05 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00432232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,488.95 or 0.28627858 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000161 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

