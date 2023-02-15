Agree Realty Co. (ADC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 162.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.6 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

