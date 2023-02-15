Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 182,545 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $30,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $1,161,175.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,889 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,061 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $153.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

