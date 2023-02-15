aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.23

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $127.14 million and $16.14 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005113 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002023 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

