Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 29.6% in January

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $454,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

AVK traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 43,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.