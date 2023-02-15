Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 83,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 390,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $786.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

