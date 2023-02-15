Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 83,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 390,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $786.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
