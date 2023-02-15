Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.19. 382,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.04 and its 200 day moving average is $345.96. The stock has a market cap of $173.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $480.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

