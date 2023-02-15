Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Adobe by 101.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in Adobe by 30.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 41,029 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 740 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $378.04. The stock had a trading volume of 418,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.04 and its 200-day moving average is $345.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $480.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

