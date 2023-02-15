Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,631 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $41,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adient by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Adient by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,197. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 2.76. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

