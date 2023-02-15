Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.94. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 373,772 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.