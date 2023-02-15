Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.94. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 373,772 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
Further Reading
