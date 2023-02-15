AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading Down 1.4%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 52,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

AcuityAds Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

