Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Ackrell SPAC Partners I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ackrell SPAC Partners I

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

