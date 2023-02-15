Achain (ACT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54,578.32

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $54,578.32 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004779 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004843 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001023 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

