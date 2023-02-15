Ace Cash (ACEC) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ace Cash has a market cap of $49.69 million and $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00427344 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.48 or 0.28308068 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

