Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $10.49. Absolute Software shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 150,741 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $498.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 744,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

