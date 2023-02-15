Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 89.8% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc ( NYSE:JEQ Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

