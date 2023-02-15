Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
NYSE:ACP opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
