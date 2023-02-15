Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ACP opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

