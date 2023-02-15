Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ASGI opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 197.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.