abrdn China Investment Company Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:ACIC)

abrdn China Investment Company Limited (LON:ACIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn China Investment Price Performance

Shares of LON ACIC opened at GBX 602.78 ($7.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. abrdn China Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 438.50 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 672 ($8.16). The stock has a market cap of £267.71 million and a PE ratio of 429.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 587.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 553.74.

Get abrdn China Investment alerts:

abrdn China Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

abrdn China Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn China Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn China Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.