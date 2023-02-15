abrdn China Investment Company Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:ACIC)

abrdn China Investment Company Limited (LON:ACIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON ACIC opened at GBX 602.78 ($7.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. abrdn China Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 438.50 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 672 ($8.16). The stock has a market cap of £267.71 million and a PE ratio of 429.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 587.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 553.74.
