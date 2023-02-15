ABCMETA (META) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $1,017.19 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00044166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028412 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00216148 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,282.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00010218 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $548.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.