AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 860,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,523,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,724 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in AbbVie by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 97,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 970,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.70. 1,400,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,392. The firm has a market cap of $270.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

