9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Trading Down 13.1%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.71. 62,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 41,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 9F by 678.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in 9F by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in 9F by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

