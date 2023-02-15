790,932 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 790,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. Altice USA accounts for 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.17% of Altice USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 15.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 446,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

