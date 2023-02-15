704,225 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 704,225 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,500,000. InMode comprises approximately 2.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd owned 0.85% of InMode at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in InMode by 13.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in InMode during the second quarter worth about $34,814,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in InMode by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in InMode by 15.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 837,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,384. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.