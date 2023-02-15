52,886 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.13% of EnerSys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EnerSys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after buying an additional 50,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 637,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 183,583 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,994. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

