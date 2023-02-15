5,040,679 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,040,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,447,000. 1Life Healthcare comprises about 3.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 2.47% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $72,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,913.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,628 shares of company stock worth $177,713. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ONEM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 160,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,242. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

