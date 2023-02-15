4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.28. 135,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 247,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $597.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76.

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares in the company, valued at $38,101,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,936. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

