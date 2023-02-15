4,400 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.40. 59,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

