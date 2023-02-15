2,084 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $413.81. 1,162,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,433. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.