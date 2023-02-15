196,373 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 196,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,679. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56.

