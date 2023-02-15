1,695,000 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Bought by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,000. Signify Health accounts for approximately 2.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Signify Health by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Signify Health Price Performance

Signify Health Profile

Shares of Signify Health stock remained flat at $28.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,610. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

